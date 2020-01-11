AN annual antidote to the January blues is celebrating three decades of shaking off the Christmas cobwebs.

The Aquarian Party at Narberth’s Queens Hall takes place next Friday, January 17.

It is once again being presented by Span Arts and DJ Shanna who are promising an explosive line-up, featuring drum and bass, reggae dancehall and jungle mash-up, against the background of UV festival decor

The two headline acts are Phibes, the speaker-shattering DJ duo from Cornwall and local favourites, Timbali Players, with special guest Peppery Hotsteppery.

Phibes, who will be bringing along their huge catalogue of remixes, originals and albums, have become the leading UK drum and bass artists to watch, and are internationally-known for bringing a rave to its peak.

The six piece dub reggae band, Timbali Players, fronted by the mighty Peppery Hotsteppery, will be bringing a slick and tight performance and a fresh heavy sound to the stage

This band has evolved out of Pembrokeshire DJ and producer Timbali’s live soundsystem act that exploded onto the reggae and dancehall scene in 2015.

Resident DJ Shanna will be playing her favourite drum and bass reggae tunes and special guests will be DJ Lyoness and One_Z from Back to Bassix.

Tickets are available from Span Arts box office in Narberth (tel: 01834 869323) or online. Advance £15/£13; door £16/£14.